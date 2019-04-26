WITH only one week left to go before the chance to nominate your unsung hero comes to end, the quest to find the deserving recipients of a Braintree District Volunteer Award is nearing its climax.

Closing at 5pm on Thursday May 2, the pre-awards selection process gives residents the ability to help generate the eventual list of nominees by submitting recommendations of people they believe have gone above and beyond the call of the duty in the past year to better the local society.

Whether it’s through fundraising, caring for the environment, running a sports club or supporting the lonely, the annual awards celebrate the valuable contributions made to the community from volunteers across the Braintree district.

Once the voting has closed, a panel of judges will then decide the winners of the Inspirational Role Model Award, Volunteer Group Award, Going the Extra Mile Award and Long Service Award.

The winners will be presented with their gongs at this year’s ceremony on June 6, which is hosted by Braintree District Council in collaboration with the charitable infrastructure organisation Community360 and takes place at the Braintree Arts Theatre.

Councillor Peter Tattersley, cabinet member for health and communities, said: “Volunteers are at the heart of our community and we want to thank them for all of the time and effort they put in for the benefit of others. The Awards are a chance to thank, celebrate and promote volunteering. Volunteering can make you feel great, giving you a sense of achievement and pride.”

You can nominate now by filling out the form online at www.braintree.gov.uk/volunteerawards or by calling 01376 552525 to receive a paper version.