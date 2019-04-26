A WEATHER warning has been extended across the South East due to an incoming storm.
The Met Office has said winds of between 40 and 55mph are due to hit Essex and other parts of the South East over the weekend.
Travel delays are expected and high-sided vehicle drivers are asked to be careful.
There could also be some loss of power to homes.
The yellow #Wind warning for England and Wales has been updated and expanded due to the expected track of #StormHannah moving a little further north. Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/u5frqz0IcI— Met Office (@metoffice) April 26, 2019
