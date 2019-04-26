DEBENHAMS has named 22 of the 50 stores it plans to close as part of a plan by new owners to revive the chain.

The store closures will start next year and 1,200 staff will be affected by the first phase.

Luckily the store in Colchester has escaped the first round of closures.

The store in Chelmsford and others in south Essex are also safe.

The chain's new owners include Barclays and Bank of Ireland, as well as US investment firms.

The Debenhams stores expected to close in 2020 are:

Altrincham

Ashford

Birmingham Fort

Canterbury

Chatham

Eastbourne

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Guildford

Kirkcaldy

Orpington

Slough

Southport

Southsea

Staines

Stockton

Walton

Wandsworth

Welwyn Garden City

Wimbledon

Witney

Wolverhampton