DEBENHAMS has named 22 of the 50 stores it plans to close as part of a plan by new owners to revive the chain.
The store closures will start next year and 1,200 staff will be affected by the first phase.
Luckily the store in Colchester has escaped the first round of closures.
The store in Chelmsford and others in south Essex are also safe.
The chain's new owners include Barclays and Bank of Ireland, as well as US investment firms.
The Debenhams stores expected to close in 2020 are:
Altrincham
Ashford
Birmingham Fort
Canterbury
Chatham
Eastbourne
Folkestone
Great Yarmouth
Guildford
Kirkcaldy
Orpington
Slough
Southport
Southsea
Staines
Stockton
Walton
Wandsworth
Welwyn Garden City
Wimbledon
Witney
Wolverhampton
