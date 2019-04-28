ESSEX spends almost three times the average on 'stop smoking' services, it has been revealed.

According to the latest NHS Digital statistics, 166,880 people set a quit smoking date and more than 50 per cent had successfully quite between April and December last year.

The figures came from the NHS Stop Smoking Services in England from April 2018 to December 2018 report.

Between 2011 and 2017, NHS Digital, Public Health England and ONS reported the number of smokers in England dropped to around 1.6 million – which is the lowest it has ever been.

To highlight just how many people in England have successfully quit smoking, Vapourcore.com analysed the latest findings to reveal the areas in England that have spent the most on stop smoking services.

Essex had an expenditure of £965,538, with the cost per individual quitter coming to £379.