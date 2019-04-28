Why bother to vote, me thinks? It appears democracy is now dead thanks to our third rate Westminster parliamentary politicians, who only pay lip service to the instructions of the majority and all of it overseen by a biased Speaker who alters the accepted rules in the name of progress.

For my part I will as always vote in the local elections but with heavy heart and this time not for any main stream political party, maybe an Independent candidate or alternatively spoil my paper by writing betrayal across the document.

I acknowledge I shall be roundly criticised, especially as this is a local election, but even those candidates do not go untarnished by their allegiance to mainstream parties.

They will, this time, be my whipping boy, for the national political scene.

I appreciate they work hard for the Colchester community but this time my vote will have greater meaning to it and maybe, just maybe, the "spoilt paper" demonstration may come out on top. Interesting times?

Stephen Scrase

Wakes Colne