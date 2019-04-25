A CONVICTED sex offender has admitted breaching an order after he failed to register two new bank cards.

At Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Kyle Aldis admitted two breaches of the order after he neglected to notify Essex Police of the new cards within three days of receiving them.

The 30-year-old was jailed in for 2011 for sexual offences involving a 14-year-old child.

As part of his sentence he was made subject to the sexual offender notification requirements for an indefinite period.

Kathy Wilson, prosecuting, said: “Any bank cards he has to register within three days.

“The defendant has to provide all of the details such as the card number and the name of the bank.

“It came to the attention of the police he had these cards and he had not notified them on November 23.”

The court heard in July last year Aldis, of St Osyth Road, Clacton, had admitted another two breaches of his requirements after setting up a social media account and not registering another bank card.

But Kate Armstrong, mitigating, said the new offences were different from previous instances and Aldis was attempting to be rehabilitated.

She said: “The defendant says these are different from his previous breaches as these were replacement cards and he did not know he had to register them. He does have grave offences on his record but he says his risk has been lowered by those who monitor him twice as he is doing everything he can to be rehabilitated following his time in prison. “

Magistrates’ adjourned sentencing so a new pre-sentence report could be compiled by the probation service.

Aldis will appear again at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on May 29.