A DUO of amazing dance acts are set to put a spring in your step over the Easter break.

Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre has two dance shows lined up for audiences to enjoy.

Tomorrow, the Bootleg Shadows will be performing with their trademark synchronised dance steps.

The Bootleg Shadows have been entertaining audiences in theatres for more than a decade with their celebration of the great music of Cliff Richard and the Shadows.

You can expect to hear all of the hits, from Apache all the way through to Riders in the Sky and sometimes a few wild cards are thrown in for good measure.

The attention to detail in recreating the sound and moves of the Shadows is set to be second to none.

A West Cliff Theatre spokesman said: “With trademark synchronised dance steps, period instruments and amplifiers to leave you smiling and dancing all the way home, the Bootleg Shadows are second to none in their attention to detail.

“There is also the added feel good factor of raising money for such a worthwhile cause as the East Anglian Air Ambulance.”

Then, on Friday, May 3 the Ballroom Boys will be taking to the floor for Strictly Come Dancing fans.

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Ian Waite and Vincent Simone have joined forces with their new production The Ballroom Boys.

Argentine tango legend Vincent and king of the ballroom Ian, will be joined by two professional female dancers and a wonderful vocalist.

The night will be packed with dances and stunning songs.

Expect dances like the waltz, quickstep, paso doble, foxtrot and of course, the Argentine tango.

There will be a limited number of VIP tickets that include a pre-show meet and greet with the boys, for autograph and photo opportunities.

The Bootleg Shadows will perform at 7.30pm. Tickets are £20 and £18 concessions.

The Ballroom Boys perform at 7.30pm. Tickets are £29 and £27 concessions. It costs £54 for a VIP meet and greet before the show.

For tickets visit westcliffclacton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 433344.