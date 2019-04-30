OUT-of-date medication and equipment was found at a failing independent hospital which placed its patients at risk.

Thors Park, in Thorrington, provides care for up to 14 men, including patients with learning disabilities and complex needs.

A Care Quality Commission inspection found staff had reported their personal alarms as faulty since August 2018.

The Government watchdog concluded “safety was not a priority” at the hospital, with poorly managed medication and equipment commonplace.

The hospital was branded inadequate and inspectors ordered immediate steps be taken to make improvements.

A report compiled following the visit said: “Not all staff responded to an alarm when it was set off by CQC staff.

“The provider had repaired and replaced staff personal alarms but staff continued to raise concerns their alarms did not always work effectively.”

Inspectors found the clinic room was disorganised, dirty and untidy.

The report added: “Staff did not replace expired or empty equipment including the oxygen cylinder which was empty since November 2018 and the ambu bag, a bag used for manual resuscitation which had expired in 2011.

The hospital is in the process of integrating with Cygnet Healthcare, which said it had already taken steps to tackle the problems.

A spokesman said: “Immediately following the CQC’s inspection we began taking steps to address the concerns raised.

“We are already implementing a comprehensive action plan to address the issues.

“Our own portfolio does not have any inadequate rated facilities. As an organisation patient care is our top priority.

“We are committed to continuously improving our procedures, protocols and training.”