A PRE-SCHOOOL in Clacton is celebrating after raising enough funds to build a sensory garden for children with autism and learning difficulties

Little Jimmy’s Pre-School, based at St James’ Church Hall in Tower Road, has raised thousands of pounds to create a safe and quiet place for its children to relax.

Amber Coldron, office administrator at the pre-school, took on the role of fundraising organiser after burglars targeted it three years ago.

She said: “In 2016 we were broken into. Our safe was broken off the wall and all of our hard earned fundraising money was stolen as well as causing significant damage to the pre-school, which affected our children for a long while.