VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews rushed to the aid of a yachtsman who was left stranded after running aground in the sea off St Osyth.

The sailor was left stranded two miles south of St Osyth Beach after running aground on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 17.

Clacton RNLI’s Atlantic class inshore lifeboat, the David Porter MPS, was launched from the station in Hastings Avenue at 4.55pm with four crew members aboard at the request of the UK Coastguard.

A spokesman for the Clacton RNLI said: “The yacht was quickly located and found to be hard aground with one person on board.

“A crew member was placed aboard the vessel to assist with stowing the sails, and prepare for towing.

“Once the tide had risen sufficiently, the lifeboat towed the yacht to safe water, where the tow line was released allowing the yacht to proceed under its own power while being escorted by the lifeboat.”

On reaching the Colne Bar, the crew member returned to the lifeboat and the yacht proceeded to Brightlingsea Harbour.

The volunteer crew then returned to the lifeboat station in Clacton.

Probationary helmsman Brogan Bates took charge of the operation under the watchful eye of experienced helmsman Joff Strutt.

Brogan said: “I was nervous initially when I was told I was taking charge of the service as this was my first as helmsman, but Joff told me to just treat it as a training exercise.

“Those words and the hours of training, faith in my fellow crew members abilities, and the equipment we use settled those initial nerves.

“Faith in our equipment, especially the personal protective equipment we wear is very important in allowing us as volunteers to safely head to sea to help others.

“This is why campaigns such as the upcoming May Day campaign is so important to fund our kit, which cost £1,800 per crew member.”

To find out about how to run a May Day event in aid of Clacton’s lifeboat station, go to rnli.org.uk.