FRINTON Rotary Club has donated £5,000 towards a campaign to fix the leaking roof at Frinton’s McGrigor Hall.

Campaigners are trying to raise £35,000 to save the popular hall which is home to the town’s Women’s Institute and Frinton Summer Theatre along with a host of other groups.

The McGrigor Hall Management Group says extensive repairs are needed to the roof over the main hall.

Lord of the Rings star and acting great Sir Ian McKellen accepted the cheque on behalf of the hall from Frinton Rotary Club past president and funding committee member Keith Hockridge.

Sir Ian appeared on stage at the McGrigor Hall last week as part of his 80-date 80th birthday tour, himself raising £8,000 for Frinton Summer Theatre.

During the shows, he regaled the packed audience with tales of his early life as well as hilarious anecdotes from his career on stage and screen.

Mr Hockridge said Frinton Rotary Club was pleased to support the appeal to buy a new roof for the McGrigor Hall.

He said: “The hall is a hub of the community in the seaside town.

“It is used for many events, most notably the annual Frinton Summer Theatre season.

“Sir Ian visited the McGrigor Hall to perform his one-man travelling show and afterwards, accepted the Rotary Club cheque.”

The McGrigor Hall management group said the roof cannot simply be repaired as it is made from asbestos.

Fundraising secretary Ann Tooby said not replacing the roof would have a “severe detrimental effect” on the wellbeing of the town.

The management committee was formed to take over the running of the former Women’s Institute hall to prevent it from being sold off in 2005.

The hall accommodates up to 220 people and is also used by the U3A, Frinton Residents’ Association, Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, as well as yoga, fitness and dance classes.

It is also used throughout the year for amateur, musical, and youth theatre performances.

To donate towards the campaign, send a cheque to the McGrigor Hall Improvement Fund to 29 Kings House, Esplanade, Frinton.