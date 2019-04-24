A convicted money launderer who tried to fly out of the country with £1.5m stashed in his luggage has been ordered to give up the cash permanently.

Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan, 35, was jailed for three years and nine months last September after admitting two counts of money laundering.

On August 29 last year, he checked four suitcases in at Stansted Airport ahead of a flight to Dubai.

Each case weighed 20kg and all four were rammed with £10 and £20 notes.

The National Crime Agency launched an investigation after Border Force officers had stopped Khan, of no fixed abode, from boarding the aircraft.

A forfeiture order made for the cash was signed off by Canterbury Magistrates Court.

Matt Rivers from the NCA said: “The forfeiture order demonstrates our determination to remove the proceeds of crime from organised criminals.

"Over the past year we have investigated cash seizures at UK borders totalling more than £8 million.

“In this case, with the help of our partners, we were able to intercept the cash during the money laundering process. Our investigation continues in relation to the wider criminal network behind this seizure."