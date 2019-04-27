A PETROL-FUELLED spectacle will wow crowds this weekend when a unique motor rally returns.

It is a ringing endorsement of our district.

Last year’s maiden rally was the first of its kind in England and was so successful a second iteration seemed to be in little doubt.

The event is sure to draw greater numbers of fans into Clacton with the addition of two large screens displaying updates and live action from the various stages.

Not everyone is happy about the rally, which covers 15 miles of rural roads - many of which will be closed throughout Sunday.

Amid the roar of engines sit quaint countryside villages and homes.

Members of the public cannot watch the cars from the roadside due to safety restrictions.

Some raise concerns about the impact of the rally on wildlife and the disruption caused by the road closures.

But with around 10,000 spectators expected to be drawn to the district, it is difficult to look past the hugely positive impact the event will have on Tendring’s economy.

It is a boost to the district’s tourism offering and a welcome addition to the summer events calender.