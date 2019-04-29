KUNG Fu fighters kicked up a storm during a pilgrimage to ancient martial arts monasteries in China.

More than 20 students from Dragon Martial Arts School, which meets at Holland Baptist Church, visited the Asian country to learn more about the history of their art.

The group, led by chief instructor Keith Dwan, visited the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, the terracotta warriors in Xian and also voyaged to the remote city of Taigu in Shanxi to again train with Bu Bing Quan, a master of the ancient martial art of Hsing-I Chuan.

Sifu Dwan, who has studied under Master Bu for a number of years, was surprised to be presented with the rights of the ancient art’s family tree - the first time they have been presented to anyone outside China.

Sifu Dwan said: “I have previously taken students to visit Dengfeng, home of the world famous Shaolin fighting monks, and to visit the Fire Dragon Cave on Song Shan mountain, the very birth place of Kung Fu.

“But to be presented with the Hsing-I family tree is the greatest honour.

“Taigu is the home of Hsing-I and Master Bu is recognised as the highest ranking master is the world.

“I have studied Hsing-I for 30 years and his passing the family tree on to us is recognition of that hard work and our school’s dedication to the art.

“We hope that Master Yuhan Wang, of the Yuhan Wushu school in Taigu, will be visiting us here at the end of the year.”

During the trip to China, the students also received seven days of private tuition with Master Bu before visiting a number of martial arts academies, including the Wushu Training Centre in Jiexiu, the Pingyao Martial Arts School, as well as the temple of General Yue Fei, who founded Hsing-I in the early 12th Century.

Sifu Dwan also made an expedition to the village of Xiao Han to meet the descents of famous Qing dynasty master Dai Long Bang at his family home.

He added: “It was a very rare honour to be invited into the house by his great-grandson Dai Chuan Zeng, who is himself 90, to share tea.

“We were privileged to have a private interview and visit the family shrine, which few are ever allowed to see.”