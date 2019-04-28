Dyslexia takes many forms. In my case, a spelling error or missed letter, obvious to everyone else, is sometimes overlooked.

Whilst delighted to read of the £1million plans for a major overhaul of the Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club. I was horrified to read that our thatched clubhouse was “hated”.

You are having a laugh, right? My email to this fine newspaper confirmed my error. Heated. Minus an “e” becomes hated.

In olden times I’d have my head stuck on a stick by now for such an utterance. These days, I’d hope an apology will suffice!

We have some of the the finest lawn tennis courts in the country, amazing sporting facilities, the clubhouse and it’s original wooden sprung floored ballroom is a joy.

Our club’s colours are back, new branding and tennis coach and a unique sporting offering. Please come and visit. www.fosltc.com for details!

Are there aspects of our clubhouse that need attention? Yes. Is it hated? Definitely not!

James Max

Chairman, Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club