THE annual Bluebell Day at Weeleyhall Wood is being held on Sunday, between 11am and 4pm.

Organised by the Essex Wildlife Trust Tendring Group, parking for the event is near the church.

I have recently visited the wood to see how the spring growth is progressing in face of the recent cool, dry spell.

Wood anemones or, perhaps more aptly this year using the variant name of windflowers, were conspicuous, white before carpets of green turn blue for the big day.

Timing this event with the vagaries of weather and climate change is tricky, but bluebells’ massed emergence now is coming earlier.

Woodland shelter and varying soils also create subtle variation, here the sea of flowers first appear on the wood’s south side.

This day’s usual popularity shows a human urge to connect with nature. The pleasure of walking among trees is captured by a Japanese expression translated as “forest bathing”.

Plants of the woodland floor mainly flower before the canopy of new tree leaves unfurl.

Oak buds open quite late, bunches of olive become almost yellow before settling to their mature green.

Much earlier the bluish-green leaves of widespread honeysuckle festoon many trees.

They provide vital undergrowth for birds such as the recently arrived chiffchaff and blackcap, heard among others on my visit.

Sadly nightingales, until recently such a feature here, have not made their spring arrival for the last three years.

I have been reading and highly recommend the recently translated Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben.

Trees, the obvious long-lived architecture of woodlands are too often taken for granted. But they play a vital role in our world by transpiring moisture, recycling carbon dioxide and filtering air.

The exchange of nutrients between trees and fungi is fundamental through vast networks of roots and mycelium.

The term ‘the wood-wide web’ has been coined to emphasise the connectivity of the woodland ecosystem.

For your diary: Saturday, May 25, 11am to 4pm, Wrabness Nature Reserve open day, off Wheatsheaf Lane, organised by Tendring EWT.