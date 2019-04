A GOLDEN couple from Clacton are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary .

Ron and Rita Price, from Gainsborough Close, will be marking 50 years of marriage on Friday.

The pair got together on FA Cup final day in 1969, and have since had four sons, Scott, Glen, Lee and Gareth and have a total of ten grandchildren.

Lee said: “They have managed to keep a big group together so well.

“They make time for everyone and without them, the family would not be the same.”