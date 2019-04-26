MORE than 125 competitors are heading to Tendring for the return of a rural road rally.

The Corbeau Seats Rally, run by Chelmsford Motor Club, is taking place for the second year running on Sunday.

The rally covers 15 miles of rural roads which will be closed for most of Sunday.

The first car will head out for the first circuit at 8.30am and will be serviced at Clacton seafront.

Marine Parade West will be closed between Wash Road and Tower Road from 9am on Friday until Sunday evening.

Spectators can visit the service area in Clacton and enjoy the two large screens displaying updates and live action from the stages.

The Rotary Club of Clacton is operating a car park at West Road, next to Clacton Airfield.

There are also three spectator areas, in Bradfield, Little Bromley and Great Bentley, costing £10 per car.

Members of the public cannot watch the stages from the roadside due to safety restrictions.

Mike Carran, head of leisure at Tendring Council, said: “Last year’s rally – the first of its kind in England – was a huge success, and we are hoping this year will be even better.

“With the addition of a third spectator area, big screens in Clacton and some changes to the route – and more competitors – it is certainly more spectator friendly.

“We know that last year the rally provided a boost to the local economy due to the estimated 6,000 spectators let alone all of the competitors and their teams, and we hope to build on that too.”

Full details can be found at corbeauseatsrally.co.uk.