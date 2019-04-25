A FASCINATING exhibition on the stories of women over the generations is set to open at a museum next month.

Snapping the Stiletto is an Essex-wide project which is coming to the Museum of Power, in Langford, from May 8 to July 28.

Launched by the county council’s cultural development department, it aims to reveal previously hidden stories of women who have lived and worked in the county.

The exhibition investigates how women’s rights, roles and opportunities have changed since women first gained the vote in 1918.

It also aims to dispel the negative stereotype of ‘Essex Girls’ by highlighting the lives and achievements of strong Essex women.

The touring exhibition will include an associated ‘Women in Engineering’ exhibition on display.

The exhibition will also be the home for the Dangerous Pockets community art collaboration project, being led by local artist Paula McGregor.

This mini-project started with the inspiration that women were not allowed pockets within clothing during the war as they could be used to hide secrets.

Volunteers have been working with 11 partner museums and discovered stories of women campaigning for the vote, for improved health and welfare services, and for animal welfare.

The Museum of Power is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets are £6 for adults, £5 concessions and £2.50 for under -16s. Under-fives get in for free.

For more information about project, contact pippa.smith@essex.gov.uk or visit snappingthestiletto.com.