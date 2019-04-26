HUNDREDS of classic and vintage cars will be on display when Ford fans host their show for the second time.

The Ford On The Fairway enjoyed a hugely successful debut last year, drawing around 7,000 visitors to Clacton Golf Club.

Ben Bailey is part of a group of Ford enthusiasts who are bringing the unique display back for the second year running.

He said: "Ford's Frinton showroom is supporting us this year which is fantastic.

"Last year we drew crowds of up to 7,000 people. "This year we hope to have more than 500 Fords on display.

"There will be quite a few from the 1990s era as everyone really liked those cars. There will be a few more choices."

Visitors can expect to see Ford Capri classics, Escorts including RS Turbos, Cosworths, Anglia, Granada and more.

There will be a bouncy castle for the youngsters, a fire breathing performance and live music from a Madness tribute act.

Ford On The Fairway returns on Sunday, May 5, from 9am until 6pm.

Tickets cost £7 and can be purchased on the day.