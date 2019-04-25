A BIOMEDICAL Scientist of 15 years took a drastic career change to help adults and children with learning disabilities enjoy arts and crafts.

Helen Lyons opened her own Creative Mojo franchise - now one of 60 across the country reaching more than 13,000 residents per month.

Through a series of workshops, Clacton’s Creative Mojo can tour care homes and private residences and encourage socialising and creativity.

Helen said: “To date I have held workshops in 14 different care homes with over half of those booking me at regular intervals.

“I have had an amazing reaction, both from managers, staff, residents, and relatives.”

She added: “It was time for a change. I wanted something with a better work-life balance.

“I get such a good feeling when I see residents surprising themselves with their ability.”