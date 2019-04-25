INSPIRING young people could be given awards for their achievements in the next Tendring Youth Awards.

Tendring Council, which runs and hosts the awards, is looking for stories of volunteering, community work and creativity as well as top achievements from young people across the district.

Nominations have opened and anyone can put forward a group or individual, aged between 8 and 21 years old, for an award - until the deadline on May 24.

The awards on July 2, now in their fourth year, celebrate achievements by youngsters who live, work or study in Tendring, across a range of categories – including caring, arts and academic success.

Youth groups can also be entered into the awards, and there is also a category for adults – Unsung Hero – to recognise those who support young people in Tendring.

This year the awards has a headline sponsor, Harwich Haven Authority, is supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council, and sponsors include, Careline, the Princes Theatre, Nova Training, the Clacton, Frinton and Walton Gazette and the Harwich and Manningtree Standard.

Innogy, the firm behind the new wind farm maintenance facility in Harwich, has sponsored a new category for this year – the Environmental Initiative Award. This celebrates an individual or group aged between 8-21 who has helped to improve or care for the environment, and the winner will receive a £250 bursary to enable them to continue their work.

A panel of judges assess the nominations and compile a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to a glitzy presentation evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on July 2.

Karen O’Connor, Tendring Youth Awards Chairwoman, said reading the nominations was always an inspiring experience.

She said: “I have been involved in the awards since their inception, and every year I am astonished at the stories of wonderful young people in Tendring.

“There are some incredible young people – and adults supporting them – doing amazing things and these awards are to celebrate those people.

“But we need your help to do so – we can only celebrate the people we know about. So please think about young people you know or work with, and if they have an inspirational story behind them then nominate them. You can nominate as many people as you like.”

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award, complete an online nomination form at tendringdc.gov.uk/community/young-people/tendring-youth-awards or download one from www.clactonandfrintongazette.co.uk/tya and submit it to thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com – or by post to Tendring Youth Awards, Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE.

THE AWARDS

Volunteer (Young Person aged 11-21)

This award recognises the volunteering efforts of young people as an individual or as part of a group.

Arts (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by the Princes Theatre

This award showcases the creative potential of a young person in any respect of the arts, including Creative (i.e. drawing or writing), Expressive (i.e. dancing or theatre) or Applied (i.e. product design or textiles).

Community Improvement (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority

This award celebrates an individual or group who has significantly contributed to their community. It includes a bursary from the sponsor to enable the winners to continue to develop their initiative.

Young Carer (Young Person aged 8-18)

This award recognises a young person who helps look after a relative or friend who has a condition, such as a disability, illness, mental health condition, or a drug or alcohol problem.

Learning Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Tendring District Council

This award rewards the hard work and perseverance of a young person who has succeeded in their chosen subject or subjects, showing their determination to achieve their learning goals.

Outstanding Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Essex County Council

The Outstanding Achievement category is all about celebrating an individual or group of young people achieving in any discipline or field. Achievements must be significant and exceed the norm.

Personal Achievement (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Nova Training

This award is given in recognition that some young people overcome huge difficulties to achieve success. Obstacles might include problems in their family, social, educational, health or work lives.

The Environmental Initiative Award (Young Person/group aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Innogy

Celebrating those who have significantly contributed to improving or caring for the environment. This award includes a bursary from the sponsors to enable the winners to continue and develop their environmental initiatives into the future.

Unsung Hero (Adult) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority

This award is given in recognition the efforts of an individual (adult) to support young people to achieve their full potential, through volunteering, mentoring, coaching or work.

Committee’s Award

This award is given to one of those shortlisted for an award, in any category, that stands out for special acknowledgement.