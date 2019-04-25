A PRIMARY school has been placed into special measures by a Government watchdog after inspectors reported cases of bullying, poor behaviour and ineffective teaching.

Alton Park Primary School, in Clacton, was found to be inadequate in every category.

Throughout a visit, three Ofsted inspectors sat in on lessons, observed behaviour and talked to pupils, parents and staff.

The inspection found senior staff did not have an accurate view of the school’s performance.

A report highlighted issues around teaching standards, pupil behaviour and leadership.

The inspectors found pupils were leaving school at the end of Year Six without sufficient preparation for their secondary education.

The report said: “Leaders, including those responsible for governance, have not ensured that the school provides an acceptable standard of education over time.

“The school’s evaluation of its own performance suggests it is better than it is. This over-generous evaluation means that improvement actions have lacked a sense of urgency or focus.

“Leaders have not ensured that the quality of teaching is strong enough to help pupils make sufficient progress in reading, writing and mathematics to achieve at least in line with national averages.”

It adds: “The school’s own records, confirmed by inspectors’ observations, show high levels of disruptive behaviour in lessons, unsafe behaviour indoors and rough play outside on the playground, especially in football games.

“Too many pupils expressed concerns about instances of bullying and also unruly behaviour interrupting their learning in lessons.”

The school is a member of Premier Learning Trust, which inspectors found had not “demonstrated the capacity” to make urgent improvements quickly.

Inspectors called on the school’s leaders to improve their management of pupil behaviour, take action to “eradicate” bullying and increase pupils’ attendance.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Samantha Norfolk pointed out only 57 parents completed Ofsted’s online survey, with half of that number raising concerns.

She said: “We are incredibly disappointed with the overall judgment that the school requires special measures as we feel the inspection team failed to fully recognise many of the very good things Alton Park offer.

“The whole staff and board of trustees, while saddened by a number of the issues that the inspection team has identified, are determined to improve the school rapidly.”