D-Day veterans and their relatives are being asked to report sightings of a piece of essential survival equipment.

ACME Whistles is calling out to veterans to find what have been coined ‘The Lost Clickers’ of the D-Day landings.

Supported by The Royal British Legion and intended to meaningfully mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, ACME Whistles is searching for original ‘Clickers’ issued to the American Airborne Division as a vital piece of survival equipment.

Paratroopers were dropped into darkness behind enemy lines on the night before D-Day, if they were not alone when they landed, or later detected someone close by, they were to click once.

Two clicks in reply meant friend, no response meant something else.

Many replica and counterfeit Clickers have been found, but very few genuine originals have ever been seen.

A total of 7,000 Clickers were made during the six-month period before D-Day in 1945.

Some were nickel plated but some were plain brass.

The genuine originals have tell-tale features that only ACME as the manufacturers will instantly recognise.

Simon Topman, Managing Director at ACME Whistles, said: “During the Second World War ACME played a vital role in the war effort.

"The factory itself was bombed when incendiary bombs were dropped and one found its way down the lift shaft, exploding in the cellar.

"To mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings we would love to find as many of the original Clickers as possible."

If or when the Clickers are found veterans, friends and family who take ownership of them will be invited to a special commemorative day, hosted by ACME Whistles.

Contact Ben.McFarlane@ACMEwhistles.co.uk, or call 0121 554 2124.