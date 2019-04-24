Nigel Farage called on the people of Clacton to "not give up" on Brexit at a rally with his new party.

The former Ukip leader toured the coastal town after launching the Brexit Party to contest the European Union elections.

As part of a series of rallies across the country, he visited Clacton in his own Brexit bus.

Farage enjoyed a cold pint in the sun at the Moon and Starfish pub, in Marine Parade East, before heading to Clacton Pier for a rally with supporters.

Rally - Farage sits down for a pint at the seafront pub

Speaking to the Gazette, Mr Farage said: "We are here again because the EU elections are going to happen.

"I think its unstoppable - the EU elections will go ahead because parliament has not delivered on the will of the people, 17 per cent of MPs are Remainers and still are.

"If we trusted this lot they would keep kicking the can down the road.

"The people of Clacton voted for UKIP and that's one reason why we are here with the new Brexit Party.

"It's about democracy being delivered in our country."

Support - Farage shouted encouragement from atop his Brexit bus

He added: "This is the most patriotic and Eurosceptic town in the whole country.

"I say to the people of Clacton don't give up and don't be downhearted.

"We beat them last time and we will beat them this time."

In 2014, Farage helped Ukip's first elected MP Douglas Carswell sweep to victory in a high profile by-election.

He expects his new Brexit Party to "sweep the board" at the European elections next month and claims his party has already attracted more than 60,000 registered supporters.

Crowds - Hundreds of supporters turned out to join the rally