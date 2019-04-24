THUNDERSTORMS in the north could mean a nasty turn in weather for Essex.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north of the country, with thunderstorms on the way.

They say in the east of England conditions will be dry at first, then showers could develop.

Stepping out 🚶‍♀️ this lunchtime? Showery rain ☂️ will affect some central and southern areas, but it will be mainly dry further north pic.twitter.com/qty89MFM68 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 24, 2019

Tonight will be generally cloudy with some late evening sunny spells possible. However further showers will affect the area overnight, with some heavy rain possible by the end of the night.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with further heavy and possibly thundery showers moving up from the south. Friday will also be wet and windy.