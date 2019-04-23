Fire crews and the coastguard were on hand to save a stranded sheep.

The crews were sent to Bridgemarsh Marina in Althorne where for two miles they hiked in search of he helpless animal.

After some time searching, the coastguard from Southend were on hand to help bring the sheep to safety.

In a pun filled statement on Facebook, a spokesman said: "OK. Are ewe ready for this?

"We thought the writing was on the wool for the animal, but our readersheep will be pleased to know that no team members had to go out on a lamb to effect a rescue, as the sheep - through shear force of will - swam flamboyantly to shore.

"We think it had come down for the day from Baa-king.

"All’s wool that ends wool."