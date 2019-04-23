Donald Trump's long-awaited state visit to the UK has been announced for the start of June.

The US President's official trip is scheduled for June 3 to 5. It follows a working visit he made to Britain last summer with wife Melania.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "The UK and United States have a deep and enduring partnership that is rooted in our common history and shared interests.

"We do more together than any two nations in the world and we are both safer and more prosperous because of our cooperation.

"The State Visit is an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defence, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead."

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The President of the United States of America, President Donald J Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019."

Mr Trump will also hold a bilateral meeting with Mrs May during the visit, and attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

A White House spokesman said: "This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

"In addition to meeting the Queen, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

"While in the United Kingdom, the President and First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II."

Mr Trump and his wife will then travel to Normandy on June 6.

President Trump will be a guest of Her Majesty The Queen during the visit from June 3-5, and will also have discussions with the Prime Minister in Downing Street.

On June 5, he and other representatives of the Second World War Allies - as well as Germany - are expected to attend a major international event in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The gathering on Southsea Common will involve live performances, military displays and tributes to the Allied troops who fought in Normandy, including a flypast of 26 RAF aircraft and at least 11 Royal Navy vessels in the Solent.

On June 6, the Prime Minister will travel to Normandy to attend a number of commemorative events including the inauguration of the British Normandy memorial in Ver-Sur-Mer.

Mrs May said: "D-Day was an unparalleled international military operation and a turning point in the Second World War. The freedom we have today would not be possible without the incredible sacrifice of troops from across the world 75 years ago.

"I am proud that the UK will host representatives and veterans from Allied nations to pay tribute to that sacrifice and recognise the extraordinary co-operation that made the Normandy landings possible.

"And today - as we face new and different challenges to our security - we must continue to stand together to uphold our shared values and way of life."

Other countries invited to send representatives to the Portsmouth event include Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Greece, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The state visit is understood to be taking place at Buckingham Palace, where a state banquet will be held for Mr Trump.

But the president is not expected to stay at the palace because of renovations being undertaken in the East Wing of the Queen's London residence.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said: "It beggars belief that on the very same day Donald Trump is threatening to veto a United Nations resolution against the use of rape as a weapon of war, Theresa May is pressing ahead with her plans to honour him with a state visit to the UK.

"This is a president who has systematically assaulted all the shared values that unite our two countries, and unless Theresa May is finally going to stand up to him and object to that behaviour, she has no business wasting taxpayers' money on all the pomp, ceremony and policing costs that will come with this visit."

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "Big news: @realDonaldTrump and @MELANIATRUMP will be hosted by Her Majesty The Queen for their first State Visit to the United Kingdom in June.

"The transatlantic relationship has been the foundation of global peace and prosperity for many years - and great things are yet to come!"

Protesters at the Extinction Rebellion protest in Parliament Square reacted with disappointment to the news of Mr Trump's state visit.

Retired lecturer Sandie Stratford, from Lincoln, said: "I totally disapprove - it's a shame if the Queen feels she has to meet him.

"Trump stands for all the wrong things as far as humanity is concerned - his denial of climate change, his support for the oil and gas industry which is burning up the planet."

Wildlife conservation worker Fiona Mckenna added: "Trump is a really damaging example, especially to the young people of the world.

"We don't have time for climate deniers. He's slowing down our progress.

"I don't think the visit will go down without protests, I think he will be met by strong protests."

Catherine Rennie-Nash, from Cumbria, supporting Extinction Rebellion at Parliament Square, said: "If there were protests I think Trump would just dismiss them as a load of unemployed hippies having a festival for a week as some people do with this."

The small business owner added: "I'm sure there will be thousands in taxpayer money going on his visit and I don't want my money going to supporting someone with his views.

"He doesn't know the difference between climate and weather."

Christie Smith, from Bristol, said the visit will be an "opportunity to voice our discontent to his climate policy".