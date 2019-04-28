ENERGETIC stage performances, gravelly vocals and rock tracks jacked-up on testosterone and Americana will pay homage to an incomparable icon during a tribute band’s marathon, musical extravaganza.

The Bootleg Boss, a curated, interpretative experience that mimics with tremendous conviction the songs and performance traits of the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, is bringing its show to the Witham Public Hall next week.

Much like Springsteen’s stamina-shrinking melodic expeditions, the brooding, stateside twang of The Bootleg Boss, which is fronted by the commanding stage presence of Kev Jamieson, will ring out for an exhausting, but impressive, two-and-a half hours.

The test of endurance will include hit songs from the award-laden superstar’s 18-album deep discography, including Grammy-winning live-rarity Streets of Philadelphia, 1987’s Tougher Than The Rest, and the patriotic and political powerhouse, Born In The USA.

Formed in 2012, The Bootleg Boss, in addition to frontman Kev, is comprised of a gang of six other musicians, including saxophonist Julian Landymore, bassist Conrad Stubbs, organ and synth maestro Michael Herbert, six-string strummer Stu Morrison, pianist Mick Rose and drummer Mike Miles.

The Bootleg Boss show will take place on Friday May 3 at the Witham Public Hall, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and can be bought from www.withampublichall.co.uk or by calling 0345 017 8717.