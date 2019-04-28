PORTRAYING several eras of panoramic musical soundscapes and cultural reinvention with any degree of believability and authenticity is never going to be easy - especially when trying to replicate the colossal back catalogue and unprecedented, societal significance of history’s biggest band.

But a time-warping, 360-degree experience featuring The Beatles’ catchiest and most-revolutionary songs, as well as their famous outfits, comes close to mirroring the real thing.

Beatlemania, named after the excessive fan frenzy and hysteria that stalked the Liverpudlian group throughout the 1960s, takes fans on a magical mystery tour – exploring everything from the band’s clean-cut beginnings at the now-legendary Cavern Club, right through to the drug-fuelled psychedelia of the first-ever concept record, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Resurrected by David Peterson (Paul McCartney), Rick Petch (George Harrison), Clark Gilmour (John Lennon) and Joey Montague (Ringo Starr), Beatlemania’s 140-minute interpretation of the Fab Four’s live show includes performances of more than 40 tracks, numerous costume changes and the unmistakable instruments that have become synonymous with each of the group’s four members.

Speaking about the marvellous mop tops, David, who started the tribute band more than 20 years ago in Newcastle, said: ‘‘The Beatles’ success was ultimately down to the music, but also their sense of humour, style and attitude.

‘‘They had so many great songs and they also worked incredibly hard and produced more than 200 songs in just seven years while touring the world and making movies.’’

In addition to touring the country, the career-charting sound-a-likes have also been previously enlisted by global megastars looking to reminisce. Sir Richard Branson and David and Victoria Beckham have all taken a nostalgia trip down Penny Lane, but Beatlemania is as much about reliving memories, as it is a way enlightening fresh ears to the wonders of the Beatles.

David, who became obsessed with the four-piece after hearing their 1963 hit Please Please Me as an impressionable young child, said: ‘‘I think for bands and artists that are no longer around, shows like this are very important as it keeps these legends alive and with Beatlemania, our aim is not only to bring back great memories, but to also bring new fans to The Beatles’ music.’’

Beatlemania takes place at the Braintree Arts Theatre this Saturday at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 and are available from www.braintreeartstheatre.com