DESPITE the billions of dollars modern day movies rake in and contribute to the globe’s economy every year, many callous critics and uninspired theatre buffs now consider the ‘magic of the movies’ to be nothing more than a back-boneless phrase used to massage the deflated ego of Hollywood’s bygone era.

But a Braintree-based performing arts company is hoping to recapture the spirit of La La Land’s golden age with a charity concert comprised of songs taken from some of the industry’s most-adored cinematic soundtracks.

Boars Head Productions’ picture show performance, entitled Musical Mayhem at the Movies, will roll out the red carpet at The Vestry Studio Theatre this evening, as they aim to raise money for Little Havens children’s hospice with a medley of moving-picture sing-a-longs.

The concert will include a profusion of recognisable numbers from popular films such as the 1968 movie adaption of Charles Dicksons’ novel Oliver Twist, the musical rom-com Singing in the Rain and the latest Oscar-nominated re-make of A Star is Born.

Speaking about the show, which will be performed over three nights, team member Clare Ryan said: ‘‘Audience members can expect to hear some of their favourite musical movie songs, see wonderfully choreographed routines, and experience some funny and inspirational moments.

‘‘The concert is great all-round entertainment and a fun night out for all, in aid of a well deserving charity.’’

Musical Mayhem at the Movies will take place at 7.30pm at The Vestry Studio Theatre from this evening until Saturday April 27.

Tickets cost £10 plus booking fee and can be bought from www.ticketsource.co.uk