The Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex is arranging a hustings platform to be held in Coggeshall this Friday to discuss the North Essex Authorities’ joint Local Plan.

We are pleased a number of candidates in the council elections have accepted our invitation to take part in the hustings, but no Conservative or Labour candidate for Braintree Council has agreed to attend.

This is perhaps not surprising because so far both groups have overlooked the shortcomings of the three so-called garden communities which they continue to propose for North Essex.

There are, however, many candidates who share our view with regard to these large unviable garden communities. Our website says who these candidates are.

The new draft Local Plan is in very poor shape.

Braintree Council has no local planning policies, either past or emerging, with any substance. Planning applications are now being determined by reference to the National Planning Policy Framework with its “presumption in favour of sustainable development”.

As can be imagined, speculative development is raging like wildfire across the district.

Furthermore, perceiving confusion within the councils, developers have now put forward proposals for at least 24 new towns across North Essex.

The councils will be obliged to consider all of them. Legal challenges can be expected with regard to rejected proposals. There will be further delays and expense.

It is important that, after the election, responsibility for the North Essex Authorities’ joint Local Plan will be entrusted to new people with sound administrative ability in order to end the chaos.

Tom Foster

Chairman of Cause

Maldon Road, Kelvedon