I READ in the Gazette (April 23) about a visit to Clacton by the leader of a new party which intends to contest seats for the European Parliament if European Elections are held in the UK.

Our police have warned politicians not to use words like “betrayal”, yet he does this and is quoted in your paper.

Also quoted is his association of “eurosceptics" with “patriotism”.

I would like to point out these emotive terms used by the self-proclaimed leader of a new one issue party are directed against an institution which developed from the peace process after the Second World War.

The European Union, which was formed to give the citizens of member countries a voice in the European Parliament, evolved from the Treaty of Brussels.

This is what this man with his new one issue party is, in his words, “fighting”.

B J Butler

Guildford Road, Colchester