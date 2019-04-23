BREXIT Party leader Nigel Farage is set to return to “the most eurosceptic town in the country” tomorrow for a rally with his new party.

The former Ukip leader has launched the Brexit Party to contest the European Union elections after claiming voters are “disgusted” with Prime Minister Theresa May over the delay of Brexit.

He will be visiting Clacton on Wednesday as part of a series of rallies across the country.

The party leader is a familiar face in Clacton, having helped Ukip’s first-ever elected MP Douglas Carswell to sweep to victory at the town’s high profile by-election in 2014.

Speaking to the Gazette, Mr Farage said: “I’m delighted to be back in Clacton, the most eurosceptic, patriotic town in the country.

"Clacton was crucial in the Brexit vote, and it showed the strength of feeling for Brexit that exists in many towns in the country.

“My message to Clacton is we have been betrayed — but don’t give up.

“We are fighting again and we’re going to win again, starting by voting Brexit Party on May 23 and the next general election.”

Mr Farage will be in Pier Gap, outside Clacton Pier, with other Brexit Party representatives on Wednesday at 12.30pm.

On Sunday, Mr Farage said Conservative and Labour politicians have underestimated the strength of feeling among Brexit voters.

He expects his Brexit Party to “sweep the board” at the European elections next month, claiming voters and members were deserting Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to back him.

He said: “They thought they could get away with just kicking the can down the road endlessly, that people would just put up with it.

“I think a lot of people now who did vote Brexit now realise, with this Parliament, unless there is huge pressure put upon them it simply isn’t going to be delivered.”

He claimed the Brexit Party was now “well ahead of 60,000” registered supporters paying £25 each.

He said: “I have just had my accountant on saying one is joining every 12 seconds.”

The event in Clacton is not ticketed and Brexit supporters in the town are invited to just turn up.

But to register and for further details of the rally, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-brexit-party-clacton-tickets-60662681714.

Clacton’s Conservative MP Giles Watling said: "It is brilliant that Nigel Farage and the Brexiteers are coming to Clacton on Wednesday.

"I hope it focuses the minds of the European Union negotiators and our negotiators to bring a deal soon, so we can stop this indecision and deliver Brexit and give some certainty to our businesses, who are screaming out for it.

“I hope Nigel enjoys the sunshine in Clacton.”