THE bob haircut has been the surprise celeb hair hit of the year.

Just when it seemed like long, pastel-toned waves were going to dominate 2019, a whole host of Hollywood stars went and lopped off their locks in favour of a short, sleek bob.

Actor Charlize Theron and model Irina Shayk were ahead of the pack, both debuting sharp, brunette 'dos during awards season.

Then Khloe Kardashian and Kristen Bell showed off their blonde, blunt bobs, while Chrissy Teigen opted for a choppy, tousled look.

Over on this side of the pond, Dua Lipa is the queen of the bob. The pop star has been rocking her signature dark brown 'do both on and off the stage.

"I believe the bob is so popular because it's modern and easy to look after," says Belle Cannan, co-founder of Salon Sloane.

"You can do it yourself. For example, it can be straight-ironed for work or slightly tonged giving a sexy look for the evening."

But if you've currently got long hair, cutting it to shorter than shoulder length can be a daunting prospect.

How to decide whether a bob is right for you? First of all, this isn't a retro throwback haircut, Cannan says: "What makes these bobs modern is that they have no fringe and you can give it a choppier feel by cutting into the outline, depending on the hair type."

And because there's no fringe, the modern bob is more versatile. "When it's sleek and straight it's perfect for a more professional look, or wavy for a natural sexy evening look."

Another good thing about this style is that it suits everyone - as long as it's not too short. "Once the length is below the jawline it doesn't change the shape of the face," the hair stylist explains.

But it helps to tailor the cut according to your hair type, so talk to your hairdresser before deciding: "For fine hair it would be better keeping to a blunt cut and for thick wavy hair, you need more texture, so do this by chopping into the ends."

If you don't want to opt for the popular chocolate brown bob, Cannan suggests using colour, "to frame or contour the face with ombre lights, which will enhance the eye colour and skin tone".

Once you've got your dream bob, when it comes to styling you've got two options: "Use texturing spray and a curling tong for a wavy look," Cannan recommends. "Salt spray will give fine hair more texture and the feeling of thicker hair.

"For a sleek look, try a hair oil, then finish with a shaping hair spray."

Bob's your uncle: 6 styling products to tame your mane

Soap & Glory Control Sleek Heat-Activated Smoothing Cream, £9, Boots

Ouai Hair Oil, £24

L'Oreal Professionnel TecniArt Beach Waves, £9.75 (was £15), Toni & Guy

Hair Rituel by Sisley Precious Hair Care Oil, £75