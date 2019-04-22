A MAN from Colchester is among activists to have been charged over ongoing Extinction Rebellion (XR) protests.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Jason Pettitt, 44, of Manor Road, is among a total of 53 people aged 19 to 77, who have been charged over the action in central London.

Protests began a week ago and have been held in Parliament Square, Oxford Street, Waterloo Bridge and Marble Arch.

But yesterday the activists said they were going to “pause” their rebellion and concentrate on political objectives instead.

Campaigners said they want to show they are “disciplined and cannot only start disruptive actions but also end these when needed”.

They are “not a rabble, (but) rebels with a cause”, and their second week will be “focused on negotiations”, they said.

The Metropolitan Police requested about 200 extra officers to help deal with the protests.

The 53 people were charged for “various offences including breach of Section 14 Notice of the Public Order Act 1986, obstructing a highway and obstructing police”.

A number of celebrities have joined in the protests, including actor Dame Emma Thompson who was forced to defend herself against claims of hypocrisy after she flew from LA to London to attend the protests in Oxford Circus.

Extinction Rebellion Colchester is hosting a talk on Friday, April 26 at the Friends Meeting House, Church Street at 7.30pm.

The talk, ‘Heading for Extinction and what to do about it’, will be followed by questions and discussion.

Matt Stemp, from XR Colchester, said: “Following the media coverage of the protests in London and growing public concern, this is a timely opportunity for people to find out why this approach is necessary and how to get involved - everyone is welcome.”