A STAGE star is joining the cities’ annual celebration of the LGBT+ community.

Lee Mead is just one of the artists supporting the LGBT+ community at Essex Pride in June.

The celebration will take place on Saturday June 15 at

Central Park, Chelmsford.

Other big names include X Factor’s Sam Bailey, Samantha Mumba and many more.

Lee Mead is an English musical theatre and television actor.

He is best known for winning the title role in the 2007 West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat through the BBC TV casting show Any Dream Will Do.

He also starred in Wicked, Legally Blonde: The Musical.

See www.essexpride.org/