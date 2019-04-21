TENS of thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Southend seafront for a popular biker event after it was cancelled two years ago.

The Southend Shakedown event has since had its name slightly adjusted to Southend Shakedown – The Resurrection, following its official comeback.

The event is set to fall upon a sizzling weekend, which could see temperatures hit 21°C.

The free, family fun day will take place on Monday on Southend seafront between 10am and 5pm.

The event, which sees hundreds of bikers from all over the country attend, is now run by motorcycle group, Oilheads and has the financial backing of Devitt insurance.

Adam Ball, chairman of the Southend Shakedown Resurrection Committee, said: “We are all really excited to have it back. There will be lots of stalls, face painting and live music at The Borough Hotel, Chinnerys, and Forresters.

“We are hoping to make it a lot more family orientated and we really hope we can help bring some more trade to the local businesses.

“It’s nice to get something back in Southend again, the council has been great at helping us get everything organised.

“Councillor James Courtenay and Councillor Brian Ayling have been behind us all the way.

“We have had a lot of sleepless nights and it’s been stressful - I couldn’t have done it without Tony and Kim and the help of the whole committee.

“We are really looking forward to seeing people enjoy themselves.”

The event will be raising money for Cancer Research UK. Essex Air Ambulance will also be on hand and it is hoped the service will stage a fly-past.

The extravaganza is said to be slightly smaller than before due to parking restrictions, although provisions are in place to provide parking for 4,000 bikes.

Display discs will be available on the day and will be handed out on a first come first served basis from Gasworks car park, and alongside Fisherman’s Wharf within the road closure area.

Mr Ball added: “We already have plans for next year which will be even bigger with some known names and faces. We really want to push the boat out and be in the same category as the other famous biker events in Margate, Brighton and Hastings.”