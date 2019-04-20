Good samaritans rushed into action to save a dog after it almost drowned in a lake.

Louise Barry, 38, from Stanford-le-Hope took her Springer Spaniel Sanchez to the lake near the Thameside Nature Reserve, Mucking Wharf Road, Stanford-le-Hope, yesterday.

He chased geese into the deep lake and was unable to escape the water.

After a social media appeal a man offered his blow up boat, and then family members went out on to the lake to save the family pet.

As his owner frantically shouted for him to come back, animal lover Jo Newby from Laindon sprang into action and shouted for help.

She took to Facebook calling for help.

She said: "A wonderful man came with a boat and said he was meant to be at work.

"The commaraderie was great- and it wasn't what I had planned that day.

"A very Good Friday."

Mrs Barry said: "When we couldn't see him, I thought he had died.

"It was awful.

"I'm so grateful to everyone who helped."

Sanchez