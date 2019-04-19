POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a car passenger suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A120 at Braintree last night.

The collision involved two vehicles – a silver Honda Civic and a black Toyota Auris – and took place at about 9pm, near to the Panners interchange in the direction of Dunmow.

Police say a passenger in one of the vehicles sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Anyone who saw or heard anything or has dash cam footage is urged to call the police on 101 quoting incident 1274 of April 18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.