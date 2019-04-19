A POLICE officer was dragged along the floor by a car when trying to get it to stop.

An appeal for information has been made after one of Essex Police's dog handlers was injured in South Woodham Ferrers yesterday at around 7.30pm.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information after one of our dog handlers was injured in South Woodham Ferrers after being dragged along the floor by a car.

"Our officers signalled to a vehicle to stop in Hamberts Road at around 7.30pm yesterday, Thursday, April 18.

"The black BMW 5 Series stopped and one of our officer attempted to remove the keys from the ignition.

"However, the driver speed off and pulled the officer over. He suffered grazes along an arm and his legs and shoulders.

"The vehicle was later found abandoned at the Whalebone Pub in South Woodham Ferrers.

"The driver continues to remain outstanding. He has been described as being tanned, aged in his 20s, with dark hair in a side parting and had scars over his face."

Anyone with information should call Chelmsford police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/61067/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.