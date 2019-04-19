The U's shocking slump in form has left them five points adrift of the League 2 play-off places ahead of their match against Grimsby Town today.

Why has it gone so badly wrong? Could it be as simple as Harry Pell's absence?

Colchester have won just twice in nine game since he limped off against Cheltenham Town on February 9.

Sports reporters Jon Waldron and Simon Spurgeon discuss Pell's importance to the team, John McGreal's tactics and striker Luke Norris's struggles in front of goal.

Braintree Town manager Danny Searle's attempts to create a buzz about the club

Witham Town's relegation fight

Halstead Town and Coggeshall Town vying for second place in the Thurlow Nunn Division 1

A moutherwatering derby between Harwich and Parkeston FC and Little Oakley

They also chat about: