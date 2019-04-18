A JOGGING jamboree of racing runners will hope to alleviate any winter-induced muscle strains and annoying niggles by the time they set-off on their first undulating outing of the year next month.

The Witham Running Club, which formed in 1983 and is made-up of more than 200 members, is embarking on a ten-mile rural race on the morning of May Day.

It will see the organisation’s road-running regulars, as well as hobbyists looking to spend their bank holiday tackling inclines and pushing their limits, speedily dart round a looping route that will start 500 metres from, and climax at, the Witham Rugby Club.

After easing into the race on the first batch of country roads, the hasty herd of runners will fly past the Grade 1 listed Fairstead Parish Church, before filtering through the quaint village of Terling as they exhaustedly drag themselves towards the finish line – the sight of which will surely be warmly welcomed.

The Witham Running Club’s May Day 10 event will take place on Monday May 6 at 10am.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit www.withamrc.org.uk