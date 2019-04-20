ADVICE on staying safe in water is being delivered to children across Tendring in the wake of a teenager's death.

Tendring Water Safety Forum, has launched an initiative called Train the Trainer which aims to empower school staff and people who work with youngsters to share safety messages.

The forum was set up in wake of the tragic death of 15-year-old Ben Quartermaine who drowned in the sea while getting into difficulty swimming near Clacton Pier last July.

In March children were also putting their lives at risk playing a game of dare with the high tide on Dovercourt promenade prompting urgent calls for safety signs.

Tendring councillor John Brown and resident Paul Saunders asked Tendring Council to look at increasing awareness of the dangers at high tide on the seafront.

Train the Trainer is made up of a number of agencies, including Tendring Council, the RNLI, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the Royal Life Saving Society, Harwich Haven Authority and Brightlingsea Harbour Authority.

It is putting together a range of initiatives to improve water safety for young people in the district.

Train the Trainer was set up as it was recognised that the organisation involved may already give different aspects of water safety messages.

The scheme brings those messages together into one consistent briefing, and also means schools themselves can run sessions without having to bring in external bodies.

A number of Train the Trainer sessions have already been held, but there are still some dates available if people wish to sign up.

Graeme Richardson, area lifesaving manager for the RNLI and member of the Tendring Water Safety Forum, said the sessions held so far had been a success.

“We have had great engagement with those who have already taken part in Train the Trainer, but are looking to reach out further,” Mr Richardson said.

“The more people who are trained and can share these water safety messages, and the more widely we can spread that advice, the better chance we have of keeping everyone safe along our coastline.”

To find out more about the remaining Train the Trainer sessions email seafronts@tendringdc.gov.uk.