Popular baby and toddler events two superstores are set to return.

Shoppers will be able to snap up the goods from Aldi online from today, Sunday April 21.

The items will then be in stock in superstores across the country from Thursday, April 25.

Items include everything from travel cots to dribble bibs and highchairs to nappies.

The Aldi Baby & Toddler event will include 700 baby wipes for £5.35, children's trainers from £5.99 and a travel cot for £34.99.

There is also a travel chair for £16.99 and nappies from 85p.

Elsewhere Lidl is also running a baby event from Easter Monday, April 22 until stocks run out.

Items include a £19.99 activity gym, Peppa Pig story books for 99p and a travel cot for £49.99.

Lidl is also offering items for your maternity wardrobe with tops for £6.99 and jeans for £8.99.