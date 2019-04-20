LOOKING for a nice peaceful day out in the typically pleasant spring sunshine?

The Gardens of Easton Lodge may be the place for you when it opens its doors for an open day.

Visitors will get the chance to enjoy the bustling wildlife which has returned to the cleaned-up lily pond, while there will also be an abundance of new plants in the popular Italian Garden.

For those looking for plenty of bright colours, the fruit trees in the walled kitchen garden could be the place for you as they continue to blossom.

During the open day, visitors will be able to enjoy some classic folk music from Karen and Tony, and there will also be a chance to meet the gardens’ beekeepers and taste the honey produced.

Angus Drever, chairman of the trust which maintains the gardens, said: “Our volunteers have come up trumps again, in making light work of the emptying and restoration of the huge pond in the Italian Garden.

“We took cuttings and replaced the original water lilies, which should now thrive again. Stonemasons will be on site in May to restore the stone steps and we hope that we will be able to restore the balustrades next year.”

The open day takes place on Sunday, April 28, with visitors welcome between 11.30am and 5pm.

Admission costs £4.50.