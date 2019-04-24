A SOLICITOR has been promoted to associate at an award-winning law firm in Clacton.

Jody Williams, who is part of Fisher Jones Greenwood’s conveyancing team based in Station Road, undertakes all aspects of residential conveyancing work including sales, purchases, transfers of equity and re-mortgaging.

She graduated from the University of Kent in 2010 and completed her legal practice course at the University of Law in London.

Paula Fowler, managing partner, said: “It’s tremendous to be able to announce the promotion of an individual in recognition of the hard work and dedication that is shown in their work.

“Promotion to associate is a great achievement and I congratulate Jody on her thoroughly deserved promotion.”