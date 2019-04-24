Punters at pubs across Essex will be shown hard-hitting messages about the abuse ambulance workers receive.

Wetherspoons will be displaying the messages in the run-up to the Easter weekend.

The chain has establishments including in Colchester, Clacton and Dovercourt.

The East of England Ambulance Service campaign highlights the abuse which ambulance staff receive and the consequences for perpetrators.

During 2017-18 there were more than 1,000 incidents reported by staff, including 252 incidents of physical abuse and intimidation – eight where weapons were used.

The campaign has been re-launched across the six counties which the trust serves reminding people that assaulting ambulance crew members can result in a prison sentence of up to 12 months.

Wetherspoon pubs in the region will be sharing the message with the Don’t Choose to Abuse posters and drinks mats.

Dorothy Hosein, chief executive of EEAST said: “It’s totally unacceptable to abuse ambulance crews."