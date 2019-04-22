CLACTON MP Giles Watling has praised a project aimed at nurturing small businesses in Clacton.

William Roberts took over the Clacton Enterprise Centre, in Davy Road, at the end of last year.

He had been a tenant of the centre, which was run by Tendring Council, but he jumped at the chance of running the facility himself.

He purchased the freehold from the local authority just before Christmas. Mr Roberts ensured all existing tenants were able to remain and has now welcomed new businesses to the facility, including MWP Frames, which specialises in the cladding sector.

Currently only two of the 21 units are empty.

Mr Watling said: “I absolutely love the ethos of the Clacton Enterprise Centre.

“William and his wife, Sonia, are keen to do all they can to help nurture their tenants, offering support and guidance where possible to help them succeed.

“It is fantastic seeing an established business support business start-ups.

“Tenants are able to learn from each other as well, cross pollinating ideas, sharing success stories and learning from mistakes