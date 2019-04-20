May I, through your newspaper, say to those students who are demanding action on climate change: look outside any school between 8am and 9am and 3pm and 4 pm and begin there by educating your parents about the pollution and the danger to pedestrians they cause when they transport one student per car to the closest possible access and then park in clearly marked "no stopping" areas to await the return of that one student.

Melva Lingard

Magazine Farm Way, Colchester